Connor Storrie Shows ‘Heated Rivalry’ Wasn’t a Fluke in Accent Duel With ‘SNL’ Cast | Video

Connor Storrie proved his Russian finesse in “Heated Rivalry” was no fluke while promoting his “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig on Wednesday, besting the sketch series’ star James Austin Johnson in an “accent duel.”

The HBO Max/Crave series’ breakout has earned acclaim in recent months for his committed embodiment of Russian hockey player Ilya, including a spot-on accent. So when Johnson got wind of Storrie hosting on Saturday’s episode with musical guest Mumford & Sons, the resident Donald Trump impressionist put on his best Western attire and challenged him to a face-off.

“I actually do all kinds of accents,” Storrie tells “SNL” cast members Ashley Padilla and Marcello Hernández in the promo. That’s when Johnson comes in wearing cowboy boots and spurs.

“Did somebody say ‘all kinds of accents’?” Johnson says, entering the room. “Well I reckon this here show ain’t big enough for the both of us.”

“I reckon it ain’t … partner,” Storrie says, standing and putting on a cowboy hat.

“It’s an accent duel!” Padilla exclaims. “Come on, let’s get out of the way.”

Watch the full promo — which includes accents as varied as German, Cajun, French, Shakespeare, “Shakespeare but bad,” Shrek and the Na’vi of “Avatar” fame. Both actors opt out of doing Jamaican. (“Yeah, I don’t think that’s a good idea,” Storrie says.)

Watch the full clip below:

The all new “SNL” airs Saturday, Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock with host Storrie and musical guest Mumford & Sons.

Storrie’s hosting gig comes fresh off of a winning turn in “Heated Rivalry,” the gay hockey romance that hit No. 1 on the streaming charts and brought seemingly overnight fame to him and co-star Hudson Williams.

TheWrap reported last week Storrie’s next big project: A24’s “Peaked” alongside Laura Dern and Emma Mackey. Molly Gordon (“The Bear,” “Oh, Hi!”) is set to co-star, write and direct.