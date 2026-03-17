Hudson Williams Joins Netflix’s Sam Bankman-Fried Limited Series ‘The Altruists’

“Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams will join Netflix’s upcoming Sam Bankman-Fried limited series “The Altruists.”

The Netflix limited series also added Jennifer Grey (“Dirty Dancing”), Terry Chen (“Almost Famous”), Elizabeth Adams (“Wayward”), Hannah Galway (“The Institute”) and William Mapother (“Lost”) as recurring cast members in the upcoming series following the story of the crypto FTX founder.

“The Altruists” will show audiences how Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), a pair of hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists, tried to remake the global financial system overnight only to seduce, coax and tease each other into stealing $8 billion, according to the series logline.

The eight-episode limited series comes from co-showrunners Graham Moore (“The Imitation Game”) and Jacqueline Hoyt (“The Underground Railroad”).

“For nearly three years now, Sam and Caroline’s story has been my daily obsession. I’m so grateful to my friends at Netflix and Higher Ground for loving this story not only as much as I do, but in the same way that I do,” Moore said in a statement. “We can’t wait to show all of you why.”

Hudson Williams, Jennifer Grey, Terry Chen, Elizabeth Adams, Hannah Galway, and William Mapother join the cast of THE ALTRUISTS.



The series tells the story of Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who… pic.twitter.com/z8yHGVdqTR — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 17, 2026

Other previously announced series regulars include Eugene Young, Madison Hu, Karan Soni, Matt Rife, Alex Lawther and Naomi Okada. Outside of the new additions, the recurring cast consists of Maddie Hasson, Marianna Phung, Paul Reiser and Robin Weigert.

Both Ellison and Bankman-Fried were indicted on, among other crimes, counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering for their roles in FTX’s implosion. Ellison is currently serving a two-year prison sentence for her crimes, while Bankman-Fried was sentenced in 2024 to 25 years in prison.

“The Altruists” is the latest project to come from the ongoing collaboration between Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground, which has previously produced Netflix originals like “Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds,” “Starting 5,” “Leave the World Behind,” “American Symphony” and “Rustin.”