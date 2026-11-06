Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Arrested for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle was arrested Friday morning in Florida, charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.

“These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. He further noted authorities had “seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books” from a storage unit in California.

“A Florida man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he kept child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades,” the U.S. Department of Justice added. “Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.”

The update comes two weeks after local police in the Philippines began an investigation into the man after Thomas Markle Jr. allegedly found similar imagery in their shared home in the country. Speaking with The Sun, Markle Jr. said he was “horrified” by what he had found and felt he had “no option” but to report his father.

In a subsequent statement, the Duchess of Sussex claimed to have first learned of “disturbing” allegations about her father in 2018 when a letter was sent to London’s Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection division. Meghan said the letter contained “troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours,” she added. “My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”