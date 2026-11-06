Laura Loomer Takes Indefinite Podcast Hiatus After Democrats’ Midterms Sweep: ‘More to Life Than Work’

Stalwart MAGA pundit Laura Loomer announced late Thursday that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus from her political commentary show, “Loomer Unleashed,” in the wake of Democrats’ sweeping midterms victory this week, telling her followers, “There is more to life than work.”

“I’ve been going nonstop supporting President Trump ever since he came down the golden escalator,” Loomer wrote in a lengthy X post explaining her decision. “I am chronically tuned in, online, and I am always working. I am a machine. Some days I work more than 18 hours.”

“My work has been one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done,” she continued. “There is more to life than work though, and I am trying to learn that and practice it. It’s been very hard for me to be honest. Very very hard. I’ve been running on empty for too long. Family, my personal life, my upcoming wedding, a healthy work life balance and just the act of having a life outside of my show and my work have all been on hold. So I’m taking a hiatus from my show.”

I’ve been going nonstop supporting President Trump @realDonaldTrump ever since he came down the golden escalator. As many of you know, I am chronically tuned in, online, and I am always working. I am a machine. Some days I work more than 18 hours. My work has been one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done. The people I’ve met, the energy and rush I feel from exposing things and breaking stories, the sense that the work I do actually matters… I’m grateful for all of it. I’m grateful for all of you. There is more to life than work though, and I am trying to learn that and practice it. It’s been very hard for me to be honest. Very very hard. I’ve been running on empty for too long. Family, my personal life, my upcoming wedding, a healthy work life balance and just the act of having a life outside of my show and my work have all been on hold. So I’m taking a hiatus from my show @LoomerUnleashed, which I livestream twice a week. I just need to step back, recharge, refocus, and be present in my own life and my own mind with peace and clarity for a little while and I also want to redesign my studio and enjoy wedding planning with the love of my life who deserves more of my time and energy. He deserves to see me happy, and I deserve to be happy. We deserve to be happy together at this time in our lives. I have wanted to redo my studio for a year, but I keep pushing it all off, because that’s what I do. I push things off that matter to me and my happiness to do for others 24/7, and I think I need to change that for a brief moment. I’ll still be paying attention, fully supporting President Trump, breaking news, commenting on news, doing research and I’ll be around. I will be present (I always am). But, I won’t be doing my show for a while. I’ll be back when the time is right. Thank you to everyone who’s been on this ride with me and to all of my podcast viewers. It means more to me than I can say. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 6, 2026

Loomer told her followers that she feels a need to “step back, recharge, refocus and be present” in her own life, pointing specifically to a studio remodel and some wedding planning that she has been putting off.

“That’s what I do. I push things off that matter to me,” she wrote. “I’ll still be paying attention, fully supporting President Trump, breaking news, commenting on news, doing research and I’ll be around. I will be present (I always am). But, I won’t be doing my show for a while. I’ll be back when the time is right.”

Loomer has been one of MAGA’s loudest voices since the movement’s early days. A self-described “pro-white nationalist” and “proud Islamophobe,” she has been banned and reinstated over the years from multiple social media platforms, including X. In 2020 and 2022, she unsuccessfully ran as a Republican congressional nominee in Florida, losing both times to her Democratic Party competitors.

A conspiracy theorist and fierce defender of President Trump, Loomer made waves in July when she broke off from part of the MAGA movement by traveling to Ukraine to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Loomer changed her opinion of Ukrainians’ plight after the visit, despite previously having been a fervent, years-long critic of America’s supplying of military aid to Ukraine.

Her hiatus announcement comes the same week that the Trump-led Republican Party suffered a sweeping setback in this fall’s midterm elections, which saw Democrats retake control of both the House and the Senate by winning key and surprise gubernatorial, senate and congressional races in famously red states like South Carolina, Texas and Kansas.