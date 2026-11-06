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Laura Loomer Takes Indefinite Podcast Hiatus After Democrats’ Midterms Sweep: ‘More to Life Than Work’

“I’ve been running on empty for too long,” the MAGA stalwart says

(Credit: X)
(Credit: X)
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Stalwart MAGA pundit Laura Loomer announced late Thursday that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus from her political commentary show, “Loomer Unleashed,” in the wake of Democrats’ sweeping midterms victory this week, telling her followers, “There is more to life than work.”

“I’ve been going nonstop supporting President Trump ever since he came down the golden escalator,” Loomer wrote in a lengthy X post explaining her decision. “I am chronically tuned in, online, and I am always working. I am a machine. Some days I work more than 18 hours.”

“My work has been one of the most meaningful things I’ve ever done,” she continued. “There is more to life than work though, and I am trying to learn that and practice it. It’s been very hard for me to be honest. Very very hard. I’ve been running on empty for too long. Family, my personal life, my upcoming wedding, a healthy work life balance and just the act of having a life outside of my show and my work have all been on hold. So I’m taking a hiatus from my show.”

Loomer told her followers that she feels a need to “step back, recharge, refocus and be present” in her own life, pointing specifically to a studio remodel and some wedding planning that she has been putting off.

“That’s what I do. I push things off that matter to me,” she wrote. “I’ll still be paying attention, fully supporting President Trump, breaking news, commenting on news, doing research and I’ll be around. I will be present (I always am). But, I won’t be doing my show for a while. I’ll be back when the time is right.”

Loomer has been one of MAGA’s loudest voices since the movement’s early days. A self-described “pro-white nationalist” and “proud Islamophobe,” she has been banned and reinstated over the years from multiple social media platforms, including X. In 2020 and 2022, she unsuccessfully ran as a Republican congressional nominee in Florida, losing both times to her Democratic Party competitors.

A conspiracy theorist and fierce defender of President Trump, Loomer made waves in July when she broke off from part of the MAGA movement by traveling to Ukraine to interview President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Loomer changed her opinion of Ukrainians’ plight after the visit, despite previously having been a fervent, years-long critic of America’s supplying of military aid to Ukraine.

Her hiatus announcement comes the same week that the Trump-led Republican Party suffered a sweeping setback in this fall’s midterm elections, which saw Democrats retake control of both the House and the Senate by winning key and surprise gubernatorial, senate and congressional races in famously red states like South Carolina, Texas and Kansas.

Michael Kosta hosts the Nov. 4, 2026 edition of "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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