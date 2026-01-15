Timothy Busfield Sex Abuse Case: New Mexican DA Says Office Won’t Discuss Specifics With Media

A New Mexican District Attorney has no plans to litigate the Timothy Busfield child abuse and sexual contact case in the media.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Bernalillo County DA Sam Bregman explained that his office “has been bombarded” with questions about the case after the actor was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse while working on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” series. He explained that he welcomed the media’s hunt for information and planned to be transparent about the case, but that it would be handled through the legal system.

“Our priority is to protect the rights of everyone involved,” Bregman said. “That is why at this time we will not discuss the facts of this case. We understand, trust me. I understand there is great interest regarding the facts and the specifics of this matter. But my first obligation, and the obligation of my office, is to ensure the integrity of this process.”

He added, “The rules of professional conduct are clear. The prosecutors should try cases in the courtroom and not in the media. That is what we intend to do.”

Bregman’s office has filed a motion to keep Busfield in custody ahead of his newly scheduled Jan. 20 pretrial detention hearing due to his past “calculated pattern” of “predatory conduct.”

Alongside the three charges from the investigation into Busfield’s actions on “The Cleaning Lady,” an additional allegation also surfaced against the actor. The “West Wing” alum turned himself over to New Mexican authorities on Tuesday, but has maintained his innocence.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” he said a video statement. “They are horrible. They are all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

Busfield continued: “I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated … I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me, thank you.”

The actor/director has was dropped by Innovative Artists hours after he appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. Busfield is currently being held without bond and remains in custody.