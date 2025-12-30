Tyler Perry’s 2nd Sexual Assault Accuser Defends Leaked Texts Detailing Friendship: ‘Survivors Often Stay Cordial’

Mario Rodriguez, the model and actor who sued Tyler Perry accusing the mogul of sexual assault and sexual battery last week, responded Monday to online backlash to number of “cordial” text messages between him and Perry that some say contradicts the nature of his allegations.

On Dec. 25, Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against Perry accusing him of sexually assaulting him over a period of several years. Rodriguez, who appeared in a small role in Perry’s 2016 film “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” has accused Perry of making unwanted sexual advances toward him, all while promising future acting work. Rodriguez’s complaint alleges he ended contact with Perry in 2019 but that the “Madea” filmmaker periodically attempted to reconnect with him.

The newly surfaced texts show Rodriguez being friendly with Perry as recently as Thanksgiving 2024 and thanking him for his personal and financial support. In a statement shared with People, Rodriguez contended that the texts do not discredit his claims but rather further illustrate the toxic “power dynamics” that were established between him and Perry.

“I want to briefly respond to what’s being said about me right now. People are pointing to messages where I was polite, grateful, or vulnerable — and trying to use that to discredit me,” Rodriguez said in a statement Monday. “When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don’t feel free. Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.

“That does not mean abuse didn’t happen. Those text messages were sent to Perry at a time when I was especially vulnerable as can be seen from the context,” Rodriguez’s statement continued. “Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse—they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it.

“In many situations involving exploitation, money can function as a way to manage guilt, avoid conflict or maintain silence,” he concluded. “The existence of financial assistance does not disprove harm. It is entirely consistent with the complex realities survivors face after abuse.”

In the recently surfaced texts, Rodriguez wrote to Perry, “Just know that I love you and I thank you for everything. I appreciate you to the moon.” Elsewhere, he told the multi-hyphenate “Madea” star and filmmaker, “You got my Mexican ass out of a lot of bad places and I just wanna tell you thank you.”

“I can’t buy you anything, but I just wanna tell you that your boy right here appreciates you more than anything,” Rodriguez’s alleged texts read. “Straight from my heart bro nothing I wouldn’t do for you man anyways enjoy your time and I hope I see you again soon.”

In last year’s correspondence, Perry reportedly wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving my friend. Yeap you’ve been through it. I’m glad you’re doing well. You don’t have to give me a thing or pay me a thing. I’m just glad you’re good.” Rodriguez allegedly wrote back, “I’m still going through it but you know me man, I’m a survivor just like you are and I’m glad that you’re my friend and I love you bro, respectfully.”

Rodriguez is seeking $77 million in damages for Perry’s alleged sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is being represented by attorney Jonathan J. Delshad, the legal representative for Derek Dixon, an actor who appeared in Perry’s “The Oval” and who also filed a lawsuit against the filmmaker in June. In his lawsuit, Dixon accuses Perry of sexual harassment and assault and is seeking at least $260 million in punitive damages.

To date, Perry has denied all the allegations against him. In a statement to People last week, his attorney Alex Spiro called Rodriguez’s lawsuit “nothing but a $77 million money grab scam.”

“Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab,” Spiro argued. In response, Delshad said that Dixon’s lawsuit is “alive and well” and that none of his claims “have failed” but have simply been moved to a different court.

Lionsgate, which distributed “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” is also named in Rodriguez’s lawsuit, which claims that the studio knew about Perry’s alleged conduct and ignored it.