CAA Calls on Meta to Tighten Muse AI Likeness Protections: ‘True Innovation Puts Creators First’

CAA called on Meta to better protect users’ personal likeness on Wednesday after criticism mounted over the tech company’s new AI image generator, Muse.

“No one’s name, image, likeness, voice or creative work should be used by any third party, including AI models, without clear, documented consent,” the agency wrote in a statement to TheWrap. “True innovation puts creators first: respecting their rights, protecting their livelihoods and giving them real control, not handing it over to platforms.”

Per CAA, they’ve raised concern on behalf of their clients over the new AI generator, sharing they voiced their “disapproval and perspective on the need for a more responsible approach.”

“We call on Meta to make protection the default on Muse Image, not the exception, and enable individuals to opt-in if they want to allow usage of their image or likeness for AI content creation,” the statement continued. “Artists deserve to decide if and how their likeness and work is used, with consent and the ability to set their own terms. This means letting creators impose restrictions, monitor usage and prevent unauthorized endorsements or exploitation.”

The agency suggested that “responsible AI” would have “clear disclosures” and oversee the “swift removal of unauthorized content.”

“There must be easy ways to spot, track and take down misuse, and it should be clear when something is AI-generated,” the agency added. “CAA believes in the power of new technology, but not at the cost of individuals’ rights or livelihoods. The future of creativity depends on respecting the ownership and autonomy of those who make it possible.”

A representative for Meta did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Meta launched the Muse Image AI generator on Tuesday, with the image-making tool now accessible across the Meta AI app, Instagram and WhatsApp. It is set to launch on Facebook and Messenger soon. Despite touting Muse’s ability to “understand complex prompts” and “seamlessly [blend] multiple photos into high-quality creations,” Meta faced backlash after revealing that users can reference other Instagram accounts in prompts, allowing the AI to incorporate those users’ likenesses into the output.

Artificial intelligence continues to be a hot-button topic in Hollywood, with AI protections even being at the forefront of SAG-AFTRA’s new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

While some in the industry have been wary to embrace the growing technology, others are set to embrace it. For instance, Reese Witherspoon recently encouraged women to learn AI tools, while Sandra Bullock noted it was time to “lean into” the technology.