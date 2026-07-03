Jodie Foster Is Convinced ‘F1’ Was Made With AI: ‘Wasn’t It?’

Jodie Foster made it clear she believes the Oscar-winning movie “F1” was made with artificial intelligence, citing the film’s structure and scripted lines as supposed evidence.

The Hollywood veteran shared her theory during an appearance at the Aspen Ideas Festival’s “Who Owns the Future of Hollywood” event.

“I don’t say this disparagingly—how could I? This movie went on to make millions of dollars,” she said of the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. “But I look at a movie like ‘F1’ and I’m like, ‘F1 was made by AI.’ Wasn’t it?”

She continued: “I mean, the structure was exactly the structure that you would learn in school. The actors say the lines exactly the way it would be written if a computer was writing exactly what would be the right thing for that time. And they were able to dominate the technology to make something big and beautiful and potentially where a lot of the information comes from other places.”

“F1” was one of last year’s awards leaders, scooping up the Academy Award for Best Sound – as well as nominations for Best Picture, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects. Not to mention, the movie made more than $634 million at the global box office.

Though Foster made it clear she wasn’t disparaging AI or its possible use in “F1,” she did acknowledge the job loss tied to the growing technology.

Still, she remained optimistic, adding, “Hopefully, things like unions will be able to come in and say, you can use my actor 20 times, but you’re going to pay him 20 times. And I think that’s fair. I think that if we can come up with a way of saying we will participate with technology as long as we still have the dignity of the craft that we make, right?”

Foster even admitted that her 2025 film “A Private Life,” which was directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, utilized AI for a dream sequence.

“What we all would love is that filmmakers would be able to dominate AI, and never lose sight of that,” Foster went on. “If we are able to dominate AI consistently over time, we will be able to make things that reflect us, and we can make things better.”

Watch Foster’s commentary below. Representatives for Apple did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Artificial intelligence continues to be a divisive topic in Hollywood, with A-listers finding themselves on opposite sides of the debate. Just this week, Weird Al Yankovic declared he refused to become the “the poster boy” for AI, despite being offered “a nice pile of money.”

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have also been vocal critics of AI, publicly speaking out against the technology and demanding better protections.

Though, not everyone in Hollywood is pushing back against AI, as Reese Witherspoon recently encouraged women to learn AI tools and Sandra Bullock noted it was time to “lean into” the technology.