TikTok Creators Will Be Able to Send Cameos to Fans Without Leaving the App

Huge news for your chronically online friend with too much money. TikTok creators in the U.S. will now be able to offer personalized Cameo videos directly to fans without leaving the app.

As part of this new and seamless partnership, creators will be able to sign up for Cameo within the TikTok app. They can then offer their followers the option of sending a personalized video for a fee. For TikTok creators who are already on Cameo, this will let their followers request videos directly through content they are already engaging with on the TikTok app. TikTok users can also search for “Cameo” in the app to access its full library of available creators.

It’s a smart partnership considering the fact that TikTok creators are one of the fastest-growing talent segments on Cameo. Also, any time beloved creators are able to make more money on a platform, it increases the likelihood they will continue to use that platform.

“Empowering creators with tools to build deeper relationships with their community in an authentic way is at the core of what we do at TikTok,” said Franklin Ramirez, TikTok’s director of global product partnerships. “The new Cameo integration brings highly personalized experiences directly into TikTok, giving creators another way to connect one-on-one with their communities and monetize their content.”

“Creators are at the heart of everything we do at Cameo, and TikTok creators have

become an essential part of our community,” said Steven Galanis, CEO of Cameo.

“Cameo videos regularly go viral on TikTok, showing the power of authentic fan

connections and the appetite for personalized content. TikTok talent delivered its

strongest year yet on Cameo in 2025, and by integrating directly into TikTok and making onboarding even easier, we are giving creators a simpler way to grow their business, deepen audience engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities.”