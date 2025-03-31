‘Industry’ Season 4 Adds Kal Penn, Claire Forlani and Charlie Heaton

“Industry” has added three new additions to its Season 4 cast in Kal Penn, Claire Forlani and Charlie Heaton.

Penn joins the HBO drama as Jay Jonah Atterbury, the CEO and founder of payment processor Tender, while Forlani joins as Cordella Hanani Spyrka, a corporate PR heavy-hitter, who, based on her name, could have familial ties to Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela). Heaton will play Jim Dycker, a finance journalist.

The three actors join the HBO drama series alongside new additions Kiernan Shipka and Max Minghella, who both work at Tender, as well as Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly and Jack Farthing.

The principle cast for “Industry” includes Myha’la, who stars as Harper, as well as Abela, Ken Leung and Harry Lawtey, though Lawtey will exit his role as Robert Spearing ahead of Season 4. Mickey Down, who created “Industry” with Konrad Kay, told TheWrap Lawtey’s exit was a “mutual decision” due to both scheduling conflicts and reaching a natural conclusion for his character.

“We love Robert as a character. We love Harry as an actor. We think he’s going to go into massive things — he already has done,” Down said. “And it was, I think, a sort of mutual decision that we couldn’t make it work for the time that we had, but also that we had reached the conclusion of the character. And I think Harry reached his own conclusion.”

Production is already underway in the U.K. on Season 4, which will consist of eight episodes.

Penn has been featured on “The Daily Show” and had roles in “Designated Survivor” and “Smile,” while Forlani has had roles in “Departure” and “Meet Joe Black.” Heaton is best known for starring in “Stranger Things.”

