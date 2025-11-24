‘Industry’ Season 4 Sets January Premiere at HBO

“Industry” is back for another financial roller coaster ride.

“Industry” Season 4 will debut Sunday, Jan. 11 on HBO and HBO Max, HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced Thursday during a New York City press presentation of the 2026 slate. The new season will consist of eight episodes that will roll out every Sunday.

The new season of the Mickey Down and Konrad Kay-created series will kick off just over a year and three months since the Season 3 finale aired in late September 2024.

Read HBO’s official logline here: At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power and the desire to be on top.

On Monday, the network premiered its first teaser and first-look images. Watch that below:

Season 4 will welcome in several new cast members to “Industry,” including Kiernan Shipka, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Jack Farthing, Kal Penn, Claire Forlani and Charlie Heaton in addition to Minghella.

Several of the new recruits for Season 4 will surround new player Tender, a payment processor, with Penn playing Jay Jonah Atterbury, the CEO and founder, while Minghella stars as Whitney Halberstram, Tender’s CFO and founder. Shipka, likewise, plays Hayley Clay, an executive assistant at Tender.

The new cast members will join returning stars Myha’la, Abela, Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Harington and Miriam Petche. Harry Lawtey, however, has exited his role as Robert Spearing ahead of Season 4 in a decision Down said was a “mutual decision” due to both scheduling conflicts and reaching a natural conclusion for his character.

“We love Robert as a character. We love Harry as an actor. We think he’s going to go into massive things — he already has done,” Down told TheWrap. “And it was, I think, a sort of mutual decision that we couldn’t make it work for the time that we had, but also that we had reached the conclusion of the character. And I think Harry reached his own conclusion.”

“Industry” is created, written and executive produced by Down Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill and Luke Snellin.