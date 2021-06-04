Mark Wahlberg can do it all in his new movie “Infinite,” and he’s had centuries of practice.

Wahlberg in his new film plays a man who begins to see visions of places he’s never been or of people he’s never met, only to realize these visions are memories of his past lives. He’s part of a secret group called “Infinites” who retain their memories and abilities as they’re reincarnated, only Wahlberg’s memory has been reset, but he can still wield a mean sword or pack a punch like no one else. He now has to fight to save humanity and the world from an old rival Infinite who seeks to end all life and stop the endless cycle of reincarnation.

All of that culminates in one incredible sequence near the end of this final trailer, in which Wahlberg rides a speeding motorcycle off a cliff and lands it on top of a giant moving plane, leaping off the crashing bike and stabbing the plane with a sword to keep his grip. Nice.

“Infinite” is directed by “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua, and he’s assembled a cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villain alongside Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones and Dylan O’Brien.

“Infinite” is based on a book called “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz. Todd Stein wrote the screen story. The screenplay is by Ian Shorr.

The film’s producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. The executive producers are Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer and Valerii An.

Though originally intended for theatrical release, “Infinite” will now debut on Paramount+ exclusively next week on Thursday, June 10.

Check out the trailer here and above.