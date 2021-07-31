Influencer and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Hayes Grier Arrested on Robbery, Assault Charges

Hayes Grier, an internet personality and former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, was arrested Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, after authorities say he violently assaulted a man on Monday and stole his cellphone.

According to public documents, the 21-year-old Grier (né Benjamin Grier) was detained Friday afternoon in Charlotte before being released overnight after posting a $17,500 bond.

Grier faces three separate charges: felony conspiracy, common law robbery and assault causing serious bodily injury. Authorities say the victim of the assault, William Markolf, suffered serious injuries, including brain damage.

The 21-year-old Grier found fame alongside his older brother, Nash Grier, on the now-defunct video-sharing platform Vine circa 2013. He’s amassed over 880,000 YouTube subscribers and 5.6 million Instagram followers.

In 2015, Grier became the youngest male contestant to compete on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” The then-15-year-old finished in eighth place on the show’s 21st season.

The eldest Grier brother is Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Will Grier. The family had its own reality show, “Top Grier,” on the Verizon Go90 app, which premiered in 2016 and lasted for three seasons, according to IMDb.

Grier is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Monday.