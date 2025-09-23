‘The Smashing Machine’ Real-Life Subject Mark Kerr Signs With Innovative Artists

Innovative Artists Entertainment has signed former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr for representation across endorsements, licensing, speaking engagements, appearances, merchandising and acting, the agency announced Tuesday.

Dwayne Johnson portrays Kerr in A24’s biopic “The Smashing Machine,” which premiered to critical acclaim at the Venice International Film Festival. The upcoming feature is helmed by writer-director Benny Safdie and premieres worldwide in theaters Oct. 3.

Kerr, also known as “The Smashing Machine,” is a UFC Hall of Famer, ADCC World Champion and NCAA wrestling legend. Over the course of his career, he has won two UFC heavyweight tournaments and claimed double gold at the inaugural ADCC submission grappling championship.

His meteoric rise was chronicled in the critically acclaimed HBO documentary “The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr,” directed by John Hyams.

News of Kerr’s signing comes as Innovative Artists Entertainment continues its expansion into sports. The agency announced in March that private equity firm Coral Tree Partners had assumed a minority stake in the agency, and at that time, the company rebranded all departments under the singular brand name Innovative Artists Entertainment.

Since then, the agency has grown its sports division, hiring Brad Small, who brought clients including Jack Perry, Big Bill and Anna Jay. They have additionally signed elite athletes like Olympic legend Greg Louganis and MMA star Ryan Bader.