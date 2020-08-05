‘Insecure,’ ‘For Life’ to Receive Top Awards at African American Film Critics’ TV Honors

Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and the TV series “Insecure” and “For Life” are among the winners at the African American Film Critics Association’s second annual AAFCA TV Honors, the organization of critics announced on Wednesday.

The awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony at 11 a.m. PDT on Saturday, Aug. 22. The ceremony will stream by invitation only, with a catered lunch and cocktails delivered to the homes of all guests on the morning of the show.

Davis and Brown will receive the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor for “How to Get Away With Murder” and “This Is Us,” respectively. The win makes Brown the awards’ first two-time winner; he also won last year in the same category for “This Is Us.”

“For Life” was named Best Drama and “Insecure” Best Comedy.

Other honorees include “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” for Best TV Movie, “Hollywood” stars Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier for Breakout Performers, “Never Have I Ever” for Best YA, “Central Park” for Best Animated and a tie between “The Last Dance” and “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” for Best Documentary.

Kenya Barris will receive the TV Icon Award, while MACRO Television Studios will receive the Inclusion Award. The AAFCA’s inaugural award for short form will go to Quibi’s “I Promise.”

The ceremony will salute first responders during the global pandemic by using them as presenters alongside Hollywood stars like Octavia Spencer, Rashida Jones and William Jackson Harper.

The honorees:

TV Icon: Kenya Barris

Inclusion Award: MACRO Television Studios

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC)

Best Actor: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us” (NBC)

Best Drama: “For Life” (ABC)

Best Comedy: “Insecure” (HBO)

Best TV Movie: “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” (Lifetime)

Breakout Performers: Jeremy Pope / Laura Harrier, “Hollywood” (Netflix)

Best YA: “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Best Animated: “Central Park” (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary: “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children” (HBO) and “The Last Dance (ESPN Films/Netflix)

Best Short Form: “I Promise” (Quibi)