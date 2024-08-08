Pixar’s Record-Breaking ‘Inside Out 2’ Sets Digital, Blu-ray Release Dates

Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” is coming home.

The sequel to 2015’s “Inside Out,” which has amassed an eye-watering $1.55 billion worldwide since debuting in theaters in June, will hit digital retailers on Aug. 20, with a Blu-ray, DVD and 4K UHD release scheduled for Sept. 10. The film’s Disney+ date has yet to be revealed.

“Inside Out 2” is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the 10th highest grossing film in global box office history and the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It stars Amy Poehler as Joy, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale (taking over for Bill Hader) as Fear, Liza Lapira as Disgust (taking over for Mindy Kaling) and Ayo Edebiri and follows Riley, now a teenager, as she wrestles with her new emotions while attending a weekend-long hockey camp.

Among the special features on the home video release of “Inside Out 2” are a doc called “New Emotions” that traces the development, design and implementation of the new emotions; “Unlocking the Vault,” which is described as “a kind of visual commentary,” where a group of key “Inside Out 2” creatives break down a sequence referred to as The Vault, which means, yes, you are going to learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Lance Slashblade, Bloofy and Pouchy; plus five deleted scenes, including an alternate opening to the movie, which began with “a now 13-year-old Riley awkwardly fumbles her way through an original song she wrote for a school audition;” and more.

The 4K Blu-ray of the Kelsey Mann film will be available in a Limited-Edition Collectable SteelBook release, with some very cool custom artwork.

Ready to get in your feelings all over again?