‘Inside Out 2’ On the Doorstep of Animation’s First $100 Million 2nd Weekend at Box Office

With $724 million worldwide, the Disney/Pixar sequel is now 2024’s highest grossing film

"Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)
Depending on how Sunday plays out, Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” could make box office history as the first animated film — and only the seventh overall — to gross $100 million in North America on its second weekend in theaters.

As it stands, Disney is currently estimating that the sequel will reach that $100 million mark right on the button, giving it a running domestic cume of $355 million. That’s $4 million ahead of the pace of “Barbie” after 10 days.

With this pace, “Inside Out 2” is now a lock to become the first Disney-released animated film to gross $1 billion worldwide since “Frozen II” in the winter of 2019, having passed “Dune: Part Two” with $724 million worldwide to become the highest grossing film of the year after just two weekends.

