Inside Paramount’s CEO Shuffle: A New Digital Future or Next Acquisition Target? | Analysis

by and | September 13, 2021 @ 6:16 AM

”There’s a been a lot of talk about whether it’s going to be acquired, or be an acquiring party,“ one entertainment attorney says

The replacement at Paramount of longtime studio chief Jim Gianopulos with Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins is a significant signal of change at the storied Hollywood studio, underscoring a desire for innovation amid industry-wide anxiety about the state of traditional moviemaking and the rise of streaming. 

But is the CEO shuffle truly a move to bring Paramount into the digital age at long last or — as some analysts say — merely an effort to clean house ahead of an expected acquisition by a bigger, deeper-pocketed company?

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor, Twitter: @bverhoev

