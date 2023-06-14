Insider is close to resolution for its labor strike, a source familar with the matter told TheWrap.

This new contract would include a $65,000 minimum salary for employees, on par with such publications as The New York Times. It also includes $2,200 in tax-free cash for employees to spend on mental health and prescriptions and raises.

A 3.5% raise would be offered to anyone who has not already gotten a raise this year. Those who already had received a raise would get a 2% raise. In 2024, union members would then receive a guaranteed 3.75% raise. That would be followed by a 3% raise in 2025.

This is comparable to the raises planned for the New York Times guild, which are 3.25% in 2024 and 3%% in 2025. The NYT guild reached a compromise with its unionized newsroom in May after a 24-hour strike. That compromise also included immediate raises of up to 12.5 percent to cover the years 2021 through 2023. Under Insider’s impending guidelines, merit raises would still be available.

Additionally, Insider employees would also be able to work from anywhere, including fully remote work. The New York Times, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal and Reuters do not currently offer a fully remote option.

The same source also told TheWrap that certain members of the Insider union were critical of the fliers that recently made headlines. The New York Post obtained a video of global editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson removing pro-union fliers with his face on them near his Brooklyn residence. Only the “Have you seen this millionaire CEO?” fliers that contained images of Carlson’s face were removed.

After they were posted, certain Insider union members reached out to Carlson to criticize the fliers, calling them “beyond the pale.”

On Friday, June 2, unionized Insider employees walked out of the office after negotiations fell through. This walkout happened nearly two months after the company announced planes to layoff 10% of its staff. The strike primarily had to do with Insider moving to a more expensive healthcare provider, pay equity concerns and demands for fair pay. “Management failed to agree on a fair contract that settles our healthcare ULP and pays us what we’re worth,” the Insider Union account tweeted at the time. The same post went on to describe the strike as “indefinite.”