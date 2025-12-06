International Documentary Association Worries Netflix-WBD Deal Will ‘Profoundly Damage’ Documentarians’ Opportunities

The International Documentary Association sounded off on the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery mega-deal, slamming the business move as one that will “profoundly damage the future of documentary filmmaking.”

The non-profit organization, which supports nonfiction filmmakers and promotes the documentary genre across the globe, issued a statement after word broke of Netflix’s winning bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery jeopardizes the future of documentary filmmaking,” the IDA noted point-blank in a statement. “Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery would profoundly damage the future of documentary filmmaking. It represents the consolidation of two of the main distributors of documentaries: Netflix and HBO Max.”

As the IDA’s statement went on, the organization claimed the deal “immediately threatens documentarians’ creative opportunities and their freedom to tell stories that need to be told.”

The message continued: “It will also drastically reduce the range and overall quality of documentaries available to audiences worldwide. Netflix’s overwhelming market dominance will inevitably stifle competition, inhibit free expression and limit viewer choice.”

Before signing off their statement, the IDA called on regulators to block the acquisition, which they blasted as “anticompetitive.”

“IDA joins with others in building collective action to oppose a deal that would permanently harm documentary filmmaking,” the organization concluded.

The IDA’s statement follows similar sentiments expressed by the Producers Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters and the WGA, all of whom relayed concern about the deal.

Jane Fonda, on behalf of the Committee for the First Amendment, even denounced the deal as a “constitutional crisis” that could destroy Hollywood.

Though, in a joint statement between Netflix and WBD, the streamer said it expects “to maintain Warner Bros.’ current operations and build on its strengths,” including theatrical releases for films.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav later assured staffers in a town hall Friday, “The intention is that they [Netflix] want to keep most people, because they don’t have a lot; they don’t have a motion picture studio, they don’t have a big gaming business. And so the fit feels very good for our employees.”