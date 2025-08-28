International South Asian Film Festival Sets 2025 Program in Celebration of 15th Anniversary

The International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) has announced its 2025 program, running from Sept. 24 to 28 in Surrey, British Columbia.

In celebration of 15 years of the festival, this year’s theme is ‘Legacy’ – “both a celebration of the legacy of South Asian cinema, and a tribute to the festival’s own journey. iSAFF will celebrate not just cinematic legacy, but also exploration of new stories and perspectives that contribute to the widening legacy of South Asian narratives in the world,” according to the official release.

Organizers tout this year’s festival as being “jam-packed with buzzy features, shorts, music videos, episodic series, content creators and industry events that highlight stories and artists of the — past, present and future — that have shaped audiences, and redefined what’s possible in South Asian film, television and entertainment.”

Acclaimed Academy Award-nominated director Deepa Mehta will be the first-ever recipient of the Deepa Mehta Legacy Award — an inaugural honor named in her recognition. The award “celebrates Mehta’s groundbreaking contributions to cinema and her enduring impact on South Asian storytelling worldwide.”

“We’re thrilled to present a bold and boundary-pushing program this year,” artistic director Pulkit Datta said in a Thursday statement. “Our programming team has thoughtfully curated a dynamic lineup of powerful stories and exciting voices from Canada, the U.S., South Asia and across the global diaspora. Our goal is to craft truly distinctive experiences that leave an impact with filmmakers and audiences in the South Asian creative space.”

The festival will open and close with debut films helmed by women writer/director/stars. Opening night will showcase Uttera Singh’s “Pinch,”which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, while the festival will close with Annapurna Sriram’s debut feature, “F*cktoys.”

“We’ve come such a long way in the past 15 years, and this year feels especially meaningful,” iSAFF festival producer Mannu Sandhu added. “Bringing together iconic artists like Deepa Mehta and Onir alongside emerging filmmakers reflects our commitment to nurturing talent at every stage. We’re deeply grateful to our supporters, sponsors, and the Surrey community for helping us grow into a vibrant hub for South Asian storytelling.”

View the iSAFF competition features lineup, below:

F*CKTOYS

US, scripted feature

British Columbia Premiere

Dir – Annapurna Sriram

A lush, 16mm fever dream that reimagines the Major Arcana of the Tarot through the story of AP: a struggling pollyanna seeking salvation from a curse. AP is promised by not one but multiple psychics that for a cool $1000 -and the sacrifice of a baby lamb- it can be lifted. So she makes money the only way she knows how: scootering her way deeper into the night, and into the uncouth underbelly of Trashtown.

GHOST SCHOOL

Pakistan/United Kingdom, scripted feature

British Columbia Premiere

Dir – Seemab Gul

Ten‐year‐old Rabia defies rural superstition and bureaucratic neglect to uncover why her school abruptly closed. Untangling eerie rumours, corrupt local power, and silence, she undertakes a solitary, courageous search for truth and justice.

HAVE YOU HEARD JUDI SINGH?

Canada, documentary feature

Dir – Baljit Sangra

Originally from Edmonton, gifted jazz singer Judi Singh defied expectations as a Punjabi-Black artist stepping onto the stage in the late 1950s. Though her ethereal voice captivated musicians and niche audiences, the music industry failed to give her the recognition she deserved.

HUMANS IN THE LOOP

India, scripted feature

British Columbia Premiere

Dir – Aranya Sahay

An indigenous/ tribal woman begins interacting with artificial intelligence while working at a data center in remote Jharkhand (an indigenous province of India). Nehma, an indigenous woman from the Oraon tribe, returns to her village with her children Dhaanu (12) and Guntu(1), after her divorce. She begins to work as a data labeller, training the ‘childlike’ AI models to differentiate objects. While Nehma faces the challenge of giving Dhaanu – forever tempted to flee back to the city – a reason to stay, she also notices AI adopting harmful human biases, echoing prejudices against her own community.

POOJA, SIR

Nepal, scripted feature

British Columbia Premiere

Dir – Deepak Rauniyar

When two boys are kidnapped in a border town in Nepal, Detective Inspector Pooja is sent from Kathmandu to solve the case, forcing her to leave her wife and her ailing father behind. But when she arrives to investigate, the brewing political unrest and violent protests throw her off course, and she is forced to seek help from Mamata, a local Madhesi policewoman.

SINGHS IN THE RING

Canada, documentary feature

British Columbia Premiere

Dir – Akash Sherman

An exuberant, heart-forward dive into the legacy and impact of Gama Singh, the Canadian Stampede Wrestling icon who turned prejudice into power, and the trials of his son, Raj, in carrying on the family name. Featuring WWE superstars Bret Hart, Chelsea Green, and Jinder Mahal, this doc is an action-packed, joyous homage to the wild, high-flying bygone era—while wrestling with the hard truths of identity, culture, and the challenging echoes of the past that still linger today.

PINCH

India, scripted feature

British Columbia Premiere

Dir – Uttera Singh

Maitri, an aspiring travel blogger gets groped by her landlord and her next steps rock her tight knit community.

WE ARE: FAHEEM AND KARUN

India, scripted feature

Canadian Premiere

Dir – Onir

In a remote Kashmiri village, Karun, a reserved security guard, forms a forbidden bond with Faheem, a man torn between tradition and desire. Through stolen glances, online flirtation, and secret visits, their connection forces them to confront their beliefs and loyalties. Faheem’s angry brother and a society drowning in conflict clash with their tenderness, embodying the tension of a conservative culture and challenging their love in ways they never expected. But Karun’s hope shines in his eyes, just as his love does.

iSAFF 2025 will take place from September 24th to 28th. Tickets and passes for iSAFF 2025 are available for purchase at www.isaff.ca.