Internet & Television Association Taps Cory Gardner as President and CEO

Former Colorado senator and congressman Cory Gardner has been named the new head of the Internet & Television Association. He will replace Michael Powell, who has served as president and CEO of the NCTA for 15 years, on Sept. 22

“This is a moment of tremendous opportunity for our industry to lead in expanding wired and wireless connectivity, investing in American ingenuity and people, and powering our digital economy,” Gardner said in a Tuesday statement. “I’m committed to working with our members, policymakers, and partners to advance smart policies that foster the investment and innovation needed to continue delivering world-class networks to communities across the United States. We are connecting America to a brighter future and boundless opportunity.”

During his time in Congress, Gardner championed bipartisan initiatives focused on energy efficiency, rural development, and technology innovation. He held key roles on the foreign relations, commerce, and energy committees, and chaired subcommittees on cybersecurity.

Since leaving the Senate in 2021, Gardner has remained active in public policy and industry advocacy, advising organizations across sectors including clean energy, healthcare and aerospace. His work has focused on advancing technology, expanding opportunity and supporting strategic growth across the economy.

“Cory brings the high level of strategic leadership and policy expertise that will serve our industry very well in the next chapter of evolution,” NCTA president and board chairman Mark Greatrex added. “His bipartisan approach, strategic relationships, and deep understanding of the policy landscape will continue to strengthen NCTA’s advocacy in Washington and support our commitment to delivering compelling services for consumers, businesses and communities.”

The NCTA, which represents major cable and internet providers, appoints Gardner as linear TV is facing secular decline from cord-cutting as viewers shift to streaming.

It also comes as the National Association of Broadcasters, conservative groups and members of Congress have all lobbied the Federal Communications Commission, asking for the agency to modernize broadcast ownership rules, which currently limit a single entity’s ability to own TV stations that collectively reach more than 39% of U.S. TV households. The agency has opened up the matter for public comment. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit also recently ruled against limiting a single entity from controlling multiple Big Four affiliate networks in a single market.

Gardner is the latest member of Congress to take a top position in a media and entertainment industry trade association, following the MPAA’s Chris Dodd and NAB’s Gordon Smith.