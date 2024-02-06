‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Hit vampire drama “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” will return for Season 2 on Sunday, May 12, on AMC and AMC+, the network announced at their Television Critics Association press tour panel on Tuesday.

Additionally, David Costabile has joined the cast as a guest star. Known for his performances as Mike “Wags” Wagner in “Billions” and Gale Boetticher in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” Costabile will play the role of “Leonard,” “a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy.”

Production on the eight-episode “Interview With the Vampire” Season 2 wrapped in 2023 after filming around the globe in Prague, Paris and New Orleans. See the Season 2 synopsis below:

“In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.”

Recurring guest stars this season include Roxane Duran (“The White Ribbon”) as Madeleine and Bally Gill (“Slow Horses”) as “Real Rashid.” As previously announced, Ben Daniels will star in Season 2 as Santiago. Delainey Hayes will take over the role of Claudia after Bailey Bass was unable to return for Season 2. “Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch,” Bass said when the recasting was first announced.

“Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” is executive produced by Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.