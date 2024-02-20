Investigation Discovery has tapped Kathryn Vaughan as its new senior vice president and head of production.

Vaughan — who has over 20 years of experience in true crime, lifestyle and sports television — will be based in New York. She will report directly to Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, Investigation Discovery and HLN, Linear and Streaming.

“Kathryn’s deep commitment to true crime storytelling will enrich our best-in-class team and further maximize Investigation Discovery’s offering as the leading destination for true crime,” Sarlanis said in a statement.

Most recently, Vaughan served as AMPLE Entertainment’s head of development and current programming. She oversaw a slate of documentaries and series that included Peacock’s “Violent Minds: Killers on Tape,” Roku’s “Morimoto’s Sushi Master,” upcoming limited series for both Netflix and ABC News as well as ID’s “The Price of Glee,” “Death by Fame” and “Murder in the Heartland.”

Prior to AMPLE, she was president of Good Caper Content, ITV America’s true crime and investigative documentary arm. She oversaw a slate of series there, including TLC’s “Taken at Birth” and MTV’s “True Life Crime.” She also created “New York Homicide” and “Final Moments” for Oxygen, “BTK: Confessions of a Serial Killer” for A&E and “Holy Heist” for Discovery+.

Earlier in her career, Vaughan helped launch and served as executive producer for Dick Wolf’s “Cold Justice” and “Cold Justice: Sex Crimes” (TNT). She also produced “Millionaire Matchmaker” for Bravo, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” for ABC and “Beyond the Glory” for Fox Sports Net.