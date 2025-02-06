‘Invincible’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide: Who Is Back?

The animated series boasts a cast of recognizable faces

“Invincible” is back for Season 3 and boasting the same stellar cast that made the first two so great.

Much of the actors return again to voice their characters based on the Robert Kirkman comic book. Season 3 finds Mark at odds with Cecil all while trying to prepare mentally and physically for the threat of more Viltrumites heading to Earth.

Here are all the “Invincible” characters coming back for Season 3 — and the voice cast behind them.

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible

Steven Yeun plays Mark Grayson, a.k.a Invincible. Yeun is most well-known for playing Glenn for years in “The Walking Dead” – a series based on a different comic book series by “Invincible” creator Robert Kirkman. He has also appeared in “Minari,” “Nope,” “Okja” and the Netflix series “Beef.”

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man

J.K. Simmons plays Omni-Man, Invincible’s father. Simmons iconic credits span decades but he might be most recognizable as J. Jonah Jameson in the Tobey Maguire “Spider-Man” franchise or as Fletcher in “Whiplash.” He’s also appeared in “Juno,” “La La Land,” and “Counterpart.”

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson

Sandra Oh plays Debbie Grayson, Invincible’s mother. Oh is most recognized for playing Dr. Christina Yang in “Grey’s Anatomy.” She’s also starred in “Killing Eve,” “Sideways,” “Under the Tuscon Sun” and more recently, “The Sympathizer.”

Walton Goggins as Cecil

Walton Goggins as Cecil

Walton Goggins plays Cecil Stedman. Goggins starred for years as Boyd Crowder in the FX series “Justified.” He’s also appeared in “The Hateful Eight,” “Django Unchained,” “Fallout,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve

Gillian Jacobs plays Atom Eve. Jacobs most known credit is as Britta in the cult hit series “Community.” She’s also starred in “Love,” “Walk of Shame,” “Choke” and “The Box.”

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Jason Mantzoukas plays Rex Splode. Mantzoukas has played a number of unhinged characters across most of the iconic comedies of the 2010s including “The League,” “The Good Place,” and “Brooklyn 99.” More recently he’s appeared in the “John Wick” franchise and “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien

Seth Rogen plays Allen the Alien. Rogen also serves as an executive producer on “Invincible.” In terms of acting he’s most famous for comedic performances in “Pineapple Express,” “Superbad,” “This is the End” and “Sausage Party.”

