‘Invincible’ Season 2 Recap: What to Remember Before Season 3

After a long wait between the first and second seasons, “Invincible” Season 3 is already back and picking up after the heart-stopping finale last year.

A lot went down in Season 2 that might be worth brushing up on before new episodes of the Prime Video animated series resumes. Mark (Steven Yeun) managed to reunite with his dad Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) on a far-flung planet and learned he had a new half-brother. Viltrumites started showing up on Earth ready to finally add the planet to its growing empire and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) managed a major glow up.

On top of all that, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) tried to exact his revenge on Mark and ended up getting killed by the hero instead. Mark taking a life is bound to have a lasting effect going into Season 3.

Here is everything you need to brush up on before new episodes of “Invincible” start dropping.

Mark Gets a Brother

Mark reunited briefly with his father, Omni-Man, in Season 2 on an alien planet after their tumultuous battle in Season 1. What he didn’t expect to find was a half-brother. During Omni-Man’s time on the planet he began a relationship with a Thraxan named Andressa. The relationship led to a kid with the powers of a Viltrumite and the rapid aging until puberty of a Thraxan.

Things go sideways on the planet and Mark is forced to bring his half-brother back to Earth. His mom agrees to help raise the child and names him Oliver. It doesn’t take long for the purple baby to start aging up after a few short weeks which also draws Cecil’s (Walton Goggins) attention who asks to be kept up to date on Oliver’s growing power in exchange for some protection.

Allen the Alien Levels Up

Season 2 offered a closer look into the life of fan-favorite Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). Allen earned quite a glow up but at a major cost. He is part of the Coalition of Planets – a group dedicated to fighting the Viltrumite threat. The second season finds a trio of Viltrumite soldiers showing up and beating Allen within an inch of his life – his mono eye even comes out of the socket.

Allen is hooked up to machines that are keeping him alive until his superior, Thaedus (Peter Cullen), shows up and apologizes to his friend before taking him off the life support and seemingly killing him. Allen doesn’t die though and appears late in the season with a noticeable level up – he’s bulked up and his strength is through the roof. Thaedus risked Allen’s life knowing that if he survived he’d become numbers of magnitudes stronger. Thaedus then confides a second secret to his friend – he’s a secret Viltrumite in hiding and wants to work with Allen to take down his people.

Mark vs. Anissa

Mark squares off with Anissa – a new Viltrumite who shows up to Earth. The fight isn’t much to write home about when it comes to Invincible’s abilities. He’s handily defeated by Anissa in record time. She tries to convince Mark to get Earth to join the Viltrumite Empire but despite his defeat Invincible refuses. Anissa leaves him alive but warns that another Viltrumite would be headed to Earth soon and wouldn’t be as forgiving as she was.

Omni-Man Imprisoned

After being taken in after the Viltrumite attack on Thraxa, Omni-Man is taken to a high security prison and asked by General Kregg to rejoin their cause of galactic dominance. Omni-Man refuses and is locked away. While imprisoned, he finally has the time to reflect on his life and what’s important to him before uttering the iconic “I think…I miss my wife” line.

At the series conclusion, Omni-Man runs into Allen the Alien who uses telepathy to talk with the Viltrumite and inform him that he purposefully got locked up to help break the man out of prison.

The Bloody, Dimension-Hopping Finale

Much of Season 2 centered around Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) and his vendetta against Mark. Angstrom blames Mark for his disfiguration and the two begin a dimension-hopping battle that includes worlds with talking dinosaurs, a Spider-Man knockoff and even a reference to “Invincible” creator Robert Kirkman’s other big comic book – “The Walking Dead.”

The two pop back into their reality inside Mark’s home and Angstrom remembers worlds where Mark joined his dad and the two killed many on Earth including that world’s Angstrom’s family. Mark’s mom Debbie tries to help her son in this moment but Angstrom brutally breaks her arm which makes Mark snap and he tackles the man through yet another portal.

In this last desolate world, Mark lets out his rage and pummels Angstrom into a paste, killing him. He eventually snaps out of his rage and is disgusted with himself whispering, “I thought you were stronger.”

Mark remains stranded in this dimension for a while and begins to break down after killing Angstrom until he’s visited by an alternate world’s Guardians of the Galaxy some 20 years in the future. They agree to send him home but before he does the older version of Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) tells Mark to let his world’s version of her know how he feels about her instead of waiting.

Back in his own world, Mark visits his mom and Oliver in the hospital before breaking down in her arms grappling with killing a man for the first time and exhausted by the thought that more Viltrumites are on the way and he’s nowhere near strong enough to fight them.