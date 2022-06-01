Things are heating up in the “Iron Chef” kitchen.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the latest series in the cooking franchise, “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” will debut June 15.

The series will see five new Iron Chefs welcome their Challengers to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever “Iron Legend.”

A trailer for the upcoming series, which you can watch above, promises plenty of innovation and exploding flavors in the recipes that each chef will whip up.

“Nobody does what I do,” says Marcus Samuelsson, one of the Iron Chefs returning to the series. The others are Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara.

Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will judge. Throughout the season, fans can also expect guest judges including Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck and Masaharu Morimoto.

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” will be the “toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience,” according to Netflix, which added: “This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports.”

In addition to “Quest,” Netflix will also be releasing “Iron Chef Mexico” and “Iron Chef Brazil” this year.