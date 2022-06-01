Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film “The Menu,” in which a commanding chef played by Ralph Fiennes hosts an exclusive dining event that turns the tables on its guests.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as a couple traveling to the coastal island where this prestige meal is being served, but soon the evening turns deadly and the guests realize they’re in for much more than a lavish dinner.

Is it a riff on “The Most Dangerous Game?” Is it cannibalism? Is it something supernatural a la M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old”? All good questions raised by the tantalizing teaser, which provides little in the way of answers.

Mark Mylod (“Succession,” “Game of Thrones”) directs from a screenplay by Seth Reiss (“Late Night with Seth Meyers”) and Will Tracy (“Succession”). The film is produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch and will be released exclusively in theaters on Nov. 18, 2022.

Check out the first teaser trailer for “The Menu” above.