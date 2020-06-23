‘Irresistible’ Film Review: Jon Stewart’s Political Comedy Feels Curiously Tame
Steve Carell and Rose Byrne star as dueling political operatives in a film that mixes its occasional laughs with plenty of position statements and diatribes
Steve Pond | June 23, 2020 @ 6:17 AM
Last Updated: June 23, 2020 @ 6:41 AM
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
There was a time when Jon Stewart was clearly one of the sharpest comic minds on TV, and also one of its most astute political voices. And maybe if Stewart’s new movie, “Irresistible,” had come out at that time, it too would feel timely and trenchant.
But things are different now than in Stewart’s heyday, which came in the first 15 years of this century when he was hosting “The Daily Show.” And while it wasn’t that long ago that Stewart was an essential part of political discourse, the world has undergone such seismic changes that a comedy about how crazy elections are may feel out of touch and even curiously tame by the time it comes to VOD and some theaters on Friday, June 26.
Sure, “Irresistible” gets some laughs as it tars both Democrats and Republicans with the same brush, and it slides in a few effective shots at the absurdity (and danger) of our system of campaign finance. But while Stewart highlights the word within the word when his film’s title, “IRRESISTIBLE,” appears on the screen at the end of the movie, that’s not enough for this comedy starring Steve Carell to feel current, or even to feel as vital as an average weeknight on “The Daily Show.”
Stewart’s second film after his debut with the dark Iranian-set drama “Rosewater,” “Irresistible” is a more familiar turn for a man known for comedy. Carell stars as Gary Zimmer, a Democratic political strategist who comes out of his post-Trump depression when he sees video of a Wisconsin farmer (and former Marine Corps colonel), Jack Hastings, blistering his small-town city council for not taking care of the neediest among them.
Gary figures that Jack is just what the Democrats need to become relevant again. (He’s “Bill Clinton with impulse control,” or “a church-going Bernie Sanders with better bone density.”) So he persuades the reluctant Colonel Jack to run for mayor, which Jack says he’ll do only if Gary himself stays in town and runs the campaign.
So Gary finds himself trying to stage-manage recalcitrant cows, dealing with nonexistent wifi and obliviously ordering Budweiser and burgers at a local joint that specializes in German beer and bratwurst. His efforts stir up enough attention that Gary’s arch-enemy and occasional lover, Republican operative Faith Brewster (Rose Byrne), comes to town to head up the incumbent mayor’s re-election campaign.
It all gets vicious and dirty and occasionally funny, though Stewart is at least as interested in pointing out how stupid our political process is than in getting laughs. When Gary turns a few campaign volunteers into the heads of Super PACs and moves them to the back of the room because they’re not supposed to interact with the campaign, the chuckles are slight but the civics lesson pointed.
Gary and Faith are James Carville and Mary Matalin on steroids, with a bit of Kellyanne Conway thrown in. They’re both accomplished liars who’ll stop at nothing to get their man elected – and the difference between them, figures Jack’s daughter, Diana, is “When they go low, we go almost as low but feel worse doing it.”
That comment comes toward the end of the film, when the election heats up, the dirty politics get dirtier and the media gets more craven. But in the age of Donald Trump, it all seems pretty quaint, even though Stewart is essentially taking aim at the system that got Trump into office. “The way we elect people is terrifying,” says one character, “and it’s driving us all insane.”
And that’s far from the only barbed comment of its kind in “Irresistible.” The last 20 minutes of the film are full of double-crosses and surprises, but they’re even more full of the kind of position statements and diatribes that make more sense in a monologue from the “Daily Show” desk than from the mouth of a character in a comedy.
Then again, Stewart’s whole career is based on the idea that political commentary and humor go together. Yes, they do – but as “Irresistible” shows, they do it better when they’re in the moment. That’s the advantage of a nightly TV show over a feature film that can feel like last year’s news by the time it hits your (local or home) screen.
“Irresistble” is available on demand Friday, June 26
All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.
Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
"Trolls World Tour"
The sequel to the 2017 animated hit announced it would be available for digital download on April 10 -- the same day it was supposed to land in theaters. Now it's a VOD exclusive.
Universal Pictures
"Birds of Prey"
The Margot Robbie spinoff of 2017's "Suicide Squad" debuted on demand on March 24. The film grossed $84 million since opening on Feb. 4.
Warner Bros.
"The Hunt"
The Universal/Blumhouse horror film was first delayed from release last fall due to controversy over its violent content -- and then sidelined after its March 13 opening by the coronavirus. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"The Invisible Man"
The Universal horror film starring Elisabeth Moss grossed nearly $65 million since its Feb. 26 release in theaters. It's available to stream now.
Universal Pictures
"Emma."
Focus Features' adaptation of the Jane Austen novel opened in limited release Feb. 21 -- and picked up $10 million in ticket sales until the pandemic shut down theaters. It's available to stream now.
Focus Features
"Bloodshot"
The Vin Diesel comic-book movie opened March 6 and grossed $10 million before theaters shut down. It's available on VOD now.
Sony Pictures
"I Still Believe"
Lionsgate's biopic starring K.J. Apa as Christian music star Jeremy Camp hit VOD on March 27 -- just two weeks after it opened in theaters.
Lionsgate
"The Way Back"
Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck drama "The Way Back" -- which grossed $13 million in theaters since its March 6 opening -- on VOD less than three weeks later, on March 24.
Warner Bros.
"Onward"
Disney and Pixar’s animated feature was made available for purchase on Friday, March 20, and the film hit Disney+ on April 3.
Disney/Pixar
"Sonic the Hedgehog"
Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog" set a new record for video game adaptations with a $58 million domestic opening weekend on Feb. 14 and has grossed $306 million worldwide theatrically. It's available on demand now.
Paramount Pictures
"The Call of the Wild"
20th Century Studios' feel-good film starring Harrison Ford and a giant CGI dog is available on demand now.
20th Century
"Downhill"
Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation, a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other. It's available on demand now.
Fox Searchlight
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" is the story of two teenage cousins from rural Pennsylvania who journey to New York City to seek an abortion. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and walked away with a Special Jury award. It's available for VOD now.
Focus Features
"Endings, Beginnings"
"Endings, Beginnings," a romantic drama from Drake Doremus starring Shailene Woodley, Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, opened early on digital on April 17 and on demand on May 1. It was meant to open theatrically on May 1.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"To the Stars"
"To the Stars," a period drama set in 1960s Oklahoma that stars Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham, Malin Akerman and Tony Hale, was bumped up to a digital release on April 24 and an on demand release on June 1. Martha Stephens directed the film that premiered at Sundance in 2019 and was meant to be released theatrically by Samuel Goldwyn Films.
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie"
truTV's first-ever feature-length film arrived early on digital on April 1. Follow James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulvano, aka The Tenderloins, playing themselves in a fictional story of a humiliating high school mishap from the early '90s.
truTV
"Artemis Fowl"
Disney's adaptation of the Eoin Colfer fantasy novel "Artemis Fowl" was meant to debut in theaters on May 29 but premiered exclusively on Disney+. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.
Disney
"The Infiltrators"
The theatrical release of Oscilloscope's docu-thriller "The Infiltrators" has been postponed, and the film was released on both Cable On Demand and Digital Platforms starting June 2.
Oscilloscope
"Working Man"
The March 27 theatrical release of "Working Man" has been canceled due to the theater closures, and the film premiered on May 5 via Video On Demand.
Brainstorm Media
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story"
"Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story," a sports documentary executive produced by NBA star Steph Curry, was made available for streaming on the new service Altavod between April 16-18 for $7.99 and is available for pre-order beginning April 9. 10% of all the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts. The documentary tells the story of the player, Kenny Sailors, who pioneered the jump shot, and it features interviews with Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bobby Knight and more.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
"Scoob!"
Warner Bros. announced on April 11 that it would release the family animated film “Scoob!” for digital ownership and premium video on-demand on May 15, making it the second film (after Universal's "Trolls World Tour") to cancel a planned theatrical release and head straight to home release pandemic.
Warner Bros.
"The King of Staten Island"
"The King of Staten Island," the comedy starring and co-written by "SNL" star Pete Davidson and directed by Judd Apatow, skipped its theatrical release date of June 19 and opened one week early on VOD everywhere on June 12.
Universal Pictures
"The High Note"
"The High Note," the latest film from "Late Night" director Nisha Ganatra that stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson, made its premiere on VOD on May 29. It was meant to open on May 8 theatrically.
Focus Features
"Waiting for the Barbarians"
Ciro Guerra's film starring Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson was originally slated for a theatrical release but was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films to instead be released via cable on demand and on digital in August
Samuel Goldwyn Films
"Irresistible"
Jon Stewart's latest film, a political comedy called "Irresistible," will skip theaters and make its premiere online for on demand digital rental on June 26. The film from Focus Features stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne and was meant to open in theaters on May 29.
Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
"My Spy"
The Dave Bautista action comedy "My Spy" was originally meant for a theatrical release from STXfilms and was due to hit theaters in March. Amazon then acquired the film from STX and will now release it on streaming on June 26.
Amazon Studios
"The One and Only Ivan"
The animated Disney film based on Thea Sharrock's best-selling children's book "The One and Only Ivan" is the latest feature to skip theaters and move to Disney+. The movie features the voice talent of Angelina Jolie, Danny Devito, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Helen Mirren. The film was previously slated for theatrical release on August 14 but will now debut on Disney+ one week later on Aug. 21.
Disney
"The Secret Garden"
The re-imagining of the book "The Secret Garden" was meant to open in UK theaters in April but delayed its theatrical release until August. But STXfilms will now release the StudioCanal and Heyday Films movie on PVOD for $19.99 on August 7 in North America. "The Secret Garden" stars Colin Firth, Julie Walters and Dixie Egerickx.
STXfilms
1 of 29
“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early
Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.