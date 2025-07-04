Craig Robinson Says He’s Quitting Comedy ‘to Focus on My True Calling’ | Video

Craig Robinson made a bold announcement this week, claiming that he is quitting comedy after a three decade run to focus on his unspecified “true calling.” Sure, ok, why not.

“Hey everybody, just wanted you to hear it from me: I am quitting comedy,” Robinson said in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday that has only caught public notice recently. “But not for nothing. It’s been an amazing run. Y’all been amazing and wonderful, but I’m following something bigger. So, you know, thank you so much, I love you and stay tuned.”

In a comment on the post, Robinson wrote, “Life update: I’m officially quitting comedy to focus on my true calling. Stay tuned. I’m working on something huge.”

In a follow-up video the next day, Robinson appeared to be off to a less-than-auspicious start, asking his followers for advice on starting a small business. “Turns out having a dream and building a business with your friends are two VERY different things. I can’t go into detail just yet, but for real though any help would be huge.”

One might be forgiven for having some skepticism at this point, given that Robinson is known for a particularly straight-faced style of comedy. We’d be remiss if we didn’t also note the similarity here to Snoop Dogg’s recent declaration that he was “giving up smoke,” which turned out to be a marketing campaign for a smokeless fire pit brand.

But who knows, maybe the actor-comedian-musician whose celebrated credits include “The Office,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Killing It” and “Hot Tub Time Machine” really is hanging it up. Stay tuned, we guess?

Watch the videos below: