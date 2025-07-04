‘Superman’ Director James Gunn Created Spotify Playlists for Clark Kent, Lex Luthor and More | Audio

Ahead of the film’s release next week, DC Studios Co-Chief James Gunn reveals what music his “Superman” characters listen to, partnering with Spotify to create personalized playlists for each character in the upcoming movie.

The curated playlists reveal what Clark Kent, Lex Luthor, Eve Teschmacher, Metamorpho, and The Engineer would listen to, with each selection hand-picked by Gunn himself. He also recorded commentary explaining his choices for every track.

“I’m obsessive about music so I am excited to have partnered with Spotify and created a character playlist: What the characters from Superman listen to,” Gunn said. “I probably had more fun doing this than anything else I’ve done in the past couple of years… I had to really think about who they were as people and imagine what kind of music they’d be into.”

.@Spotify asked me to create playlists for many of the characters in #Superman, imagining the music each of them listened to. I haven't had more fun this year.https://t.co/uVvS4TIUxv pic.twitter.com/C3gXnCUiRE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 3, 2025

Clark Kent’s playlist has songs like “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey, “The Middle” by Jimmy Eat World, and “Shake It Out” by Florence + The Machine. Lex Luthor’s playlist includes “Fame” by David Bowie, “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us” by Sparks, and “Controversy” by Prince.

Eve’s playlist has “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift, “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter, and “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. Metamorpho’s playlist has songs like “Digging Your Scene” by The Blow Monkeys, “I Was Never a Normal Boy” by Nightmare of You, and “Rise” by Public Image Ltd. The Engineer’s playlist includes “La Mer” by Nine Inch Nails, “Archangel” by Burial, and “Feral Love” by Chelsea Wolfe.

The playlists of the film’s other characters, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen drop on July 8, followed by Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, and Green Lantern on July 11.

“Superman” lands in theaters a week from today. Listen to the full playlist below: