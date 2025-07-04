‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ Earns $55.8 Million Heading Into July 4 Box Office Weekend

While not as strong as its predecessors, Universal/Amblin’s “Jurassic World: Rebirth” is on its way to a very good start over the July 4 weekend at the box office. After earning $30 million on its opening day, the film added $25.3 million from 4,063 locations on Thursday to bring its total to $55.3 million heading into the weekend proper.

Currently, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” is on pace for an extended 5-day opening of $137.5 million, beating projections for a $120-130 million launch while slightly below the $145 million 3-day opening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” back in 2022.

The one cause for concern is that word-of-mouth, while leaning positive, is not as strong as past “Jurassic World” films with a B on CinemaScore and a current Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 72%. The only film in the franchise with a lower CinemaScore is “Jurassic Park III,” which earned a B- in 2001.

Next weekend, Warner Bros. will release the highly anticipated “Superman,” which is projected for a $125 million-plus opening with theater insiders telling TheWrap they expect a $150 million-plus start. With such overwhelming excitement, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” could see its legs curtailed both by the competition and its own word-of-mouth, which is why it is expected to have a final global total somewhere in the realm of $800 million rather than the $1 billion-plus of past installments.