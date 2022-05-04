As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, fostering epic crossovers and galactic friendships, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is predicted to be a big Phase Four entry with many special guest stars. The first “Doctor Strange” film came out in 2016, which means a lot (truly, a lot) has happened in the period between movies, including an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and even Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Ant-Man, Captain Marvel, Shang Chi and the Eternals also entered the picture.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” films complicated things a bit for the MCU, as did Marvel’s very first television series “WandaVision,” whose powerful Wanda Maximoff will return to help Doctor Strange learn more about the multiverse.

Directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett, “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is bound to make the MCU even more dimensional than it has already grown to be. For those wondering, here’s how to watch it:

When Does “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Premiere?

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

“Doctor Strange 2” was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 with a release date of May 7, 2021, but the COVID pandemic pushed it back first to November 5, 2021, then March 25, 2022, before settling on its current release date.

Is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Streaming Online?

“Doctor Strange 2” arrives exclusively in theaters on May 6. Eventually, it will be streaming on Disney+ like most of its Marvel counterparts.

Who Is in the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Cast?

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Strange alongside Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, his on and off love interest. Benedict Wong will also return as Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor comes back as a changed Karl Mordo.

Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Wanda Maximoff, also known as The Scarlet Witch.

Newcomers include Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, one of Strange and Palmer’s former colleagues.

What Is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” About?

“Multiverse of Madness” takes place after both “WandaVision” and “Spider-Man No Way Home,” in which viewers get a small taste of multiversal crossovers. After casting a forbidden spell (intended to help Tom Holland’s Peter Parker regain his anonymity) that opens up the multiverse, in which alternate realities can exist alongside each other, Dr. Strange (Cumberbatch) seeks the help of Wanda Maximoff (Olsen), who has experience in different realities, to combat all the new threats he has summoned, including a sinister version of himself. Mordo (Ejiofor) uses this to justify his new mission to rid the world of the “too many” wizards it has. America Chavez enters the MCU in this film with her ability to hop between dimensions, on the run from forces after her powers.

Where Can I Watch “Doctor Strange”?

The first “Doctor Strange” film is available to stream on Disney+, as is “WandaVision.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is available to rent on Apple TV+, Amazon, DirecTV and more.