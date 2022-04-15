After a six-year journey to the screen, Mark Wahlberg’s “Father Stu” has arrived. Starring and produced by Wahlberg (who spent “millions and millions” of dollars to get it made), the biopic follows Stuart Long, aka Father Stu (played by Wahlberg), an amateur boxer with a rough past who turned to Priesthood after a life-changing motorcycle accident, becoming a beloved figure of faith in his community even as he dealt with a devastating health condition and skeptical officials within the Catholic Church.

It may have taken years to get made, but “Father Stu” is now available — just in time for Easter weekend — and if you’re wondering how you can watch it right now, read below.

When Is “Father Stu” in Theaters?

“Father Stu” arrived in theaters nationwide on Wednesday, April 13. You can find showtimes and book tickets at a theater near you on the official website.

Is “Father Stu” Streaming Online or on Digital?

No, Sony Pictures debuted “Father Stu” exclusively in theaters on its April 13 release date, which means — for now — the only way to watch the film is in a physical theater.

We’ll update this space when we have home video and streaming details.

Looking forward, you can likely expect to see the film streaming on Netflix first. Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2021 giving them an exclusive “first look” at any Sony streaming titles, beginning in 2022.

Is “Father Stu” Based on a True Story?

Yes. The film is inspired by the true story of Father Stuart Long, who died in June 2014.

If you’re looking for more details on what it’s about, here’s the official and in-depth synopsis:

Based on a true story, Father Stu is an unflinchingly honest, funny and ultimately uplifting drama about a lost soul who finds his purpose in a most unexpected place. When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way.

Who Is in the “Father Stu” Cast?

Alongside Wahlberg as the film’s title character, “Father Stu” stars Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Cody Fern and Malcolm McDowell.