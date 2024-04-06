Is ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ New Tonight?

The latest news about HBO’s venerable political chat show

A man with light-toned skin makes a confused face on the set of a talk show, holding a blue notecard in one hand.
Bill Maher (via HBO)

HBO’s venerable “Real Time with Bill Maher,” (hosted by, of course, Bill Maher) survived the strike and despite a late start last fall, it continues to run new episodes on a nearly weekly basis. And while they might not be weekly, those new episodes will continue for quite a while to come, as HBO has already renewed the show through 2026.

But you probably already know about the renewal, which means you’re here because you’re wondering – is “Real Time with Bill Maher” new tonight? We have an answer for you, fear not.

And the answer is: Nope. “Real Time With Bill Maher” has taken the week off. Instead, HBO is airing a repeat of last week’s March 29 episode. But the break won’t be long — the show will be back on April 12.

Two men with medium-toned skin with large muscles stand on stage with a bright green background. They both look perturbed. One has a title belt over his shoulder.
The March 29 episode of “Real Time” featured a one-on-one interview with Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist at the NYU Stern School of Business and author of “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.”

Meanwhile, the panel discussion featured CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, author of “Age of Revolutions: Progress and Backlash from 1600 to the Present,” and Dr. Mark T. Esper, former U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Trump and author of the memoir “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times.”

So if you missed it, now you have a better idea of whether you’d like to catch up.

The executive producers of “Real Time With Bill Maher” are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

