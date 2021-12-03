The talk/variety series “Real Time with Bill Maher,” hosted by Bill Maher, has been running for nearly two decades now, and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, HBO has already renewed the series to continue through 2024 and Season 21. So don’t expect Maher to leave airwaves anytime soon.

Fans of the show may be wondering – is “Real Time with Bill Maher” new tonight? No, there is no new episode of “Real Time” on Dec. 3. The Season 19 finale aired on Nov. 19, but as mentioned Season 20 is just around the corner so stay tuned.

The finale episode, which you can stream on HBO Max, features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with author of “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World” whose new special “China’s Iron Fist” debuted November 21 on CNN and CNN International, Fareed Zakaria. The in-studio panel discussion included former governor of New Jersey and author of the new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” Chris Christie; and retired police officer, current Brooklyn Borough President, and Mayor-Elect of New York City, Eric Adams.

Past episodes of the series are available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

The executive producers of “Real Time with Bill Maher” are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin, with co-executive producer Chris Kelly and producer Matt Wood. Paul Casey serves as director.