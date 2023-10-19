The son of one of Hamas’ cofounders, Mosab Hassan Yousef, joined “Fox & Friends” on Thursday and suggested that Israel should “explore using gas” to rid underground tunnels in Gaza of Hamas militants.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade spoke to Yousef, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., after renouncing the terror organization, on Thursday. Kilmeade had no response or follow-up question after Yousef’s mention of gas, which would conceivably break international laws that make the use of chemical weapons a war crime.

Kilmeade, in a segment you can watch at the top of this post, first asked Yousef how Israel should proceed with a ground operation, which is expected in the near future.

Yousef first said that “we need to evacuate civilians,” from Gaza, “as much as we can.”

“This is an ugly war and Israel did not start it. Hamas did,” Yousef continued.

“We need to encourage civilians to go into Egypt, possibly women and children, maybe men over 50 years old,” he said. “They need to get out of the picture.”

Second, Yousef said that the Gaza Strip “needs to be cut into two pieces, north and south.”

The northern part of Gaza “is where most of the tunnels are,” and Yousef says Israel needs a “sodded siege,” that will run “long enough to deplete the enemy and to starve them.”

Third, and most surprising, Yousef advocated for the use of chemical weapons. “We may need to explore using gas,” he said. “It sounds horrible, but I don’t see any other option.”

Yousef noted that the underground tunnels that Hamas utilizes for terror activity are all “interconnected,” and gas “could be one of the solutions.”

“We cannot just rush into Gaza. There’s no modern army that is prepared for this type of war,” Yousef said. “Most importantly, we need to get the civilians out of the picture. As long as there are civilians there, then the operation might be incomplete.”