Gal Gadot, Debra Messing, Mandy Moore and Amy Schumer were among actresses, politicians and industry leaders who demanded the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of a joint letter published by the National Council of Jewish Women on Friday.

“We urge all governments, international organizations and civil society groups to condemn these crimes and take action to help secure the release of hostages,” the letter read. “We urge the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICEF, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and others, to do everything within their power to get much-needed aid to hostages.”

The statement continued: “International humanitarian law requires that Hamas immediately provide all necessary means to identify those being held hostage, to allow for medical treatment, not to engage in their torture and ill-treatment, and to respect the dignity of remains by not desecrating bodies and returning them for burial. We demand that these norms be respected, and stress that all parties to armed conflict must comply with international law.”

Other signatures for the statement came from dancer and influencer Montana Tucker; American philanthropist and businesswoman Stacy Schusterman; and former president of the Israeli Supreme Court, Judge Dorit Beinisch.

“As a Jewish Israeli woman who cares deeply about my homeland, my heart breaks for the hostages and their families,” Gadot said in the statement. “This is a humanitarian crisis and we need to raise our voices to demand their safe release and ongoing medical care.”

The letter came just a day after Hollywood notables, including Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine and others sent their own combined statement on Thursday, expressing their support for Israel.

“Children with special needs and elderly women are being held and denied medical care. We demand that the international community, including the Red Cross, put additional pressure on Hamas for access to the hostages in greatest need,” “Will & Grace” star Messing said.

The Hamas terrorist group and movement launched a surprise attack Saturday on Israel, which has led to reignited military conflict and the deaths of more than 1,200 people and left more than 3,400 injured. In addition, at least 150 people are being held hostage by the Hamas across Gaza.

Other well-known figures who signed the National Council of Jewish Women’s letter were: