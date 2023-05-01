Jenny Slate is ready to set to join Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar in the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel “It Ends With Us,” which is currently in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, TheWrap has confirmed.

Baldoni will also direct. Christy Hall has penned the current screenplay and will also produce. Slate will play the role of Ryle’s sister, Allysa.

The official synopsis for the project reads: “Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom (Lively) has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) and believes she may very well have found her soul mate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (Sklenar), comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.”

Slate is coming off the critical adulation of her Oscar-nominated A24 feature “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” which Slate co-wrote, produced and starred in. Last year she also co-starred in the Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” She also provided her voice for the upcoming Russo Brothers feature “The Electric State” for Netflix, which stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt (Brian Cox, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie and Billy Bob Thornton also provide voices).

Hoover has become a phenomenon on “BookTok,” with over 3.8 billion views on her TikTok hashtag (this, despite creating characters with some of the goofiest names imaginable – see above). She is currently the best-selling novelist in the United States, with more than 20 million books sold. “It Ends With Us” was the top-selling print bok of 2022, has been published in 43 foreign languages and has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over 90 weeks. The book also spawned a sequel, 2022’s “It Starts With Us.”