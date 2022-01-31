“It Takes Two,” the hit video game from Hazelight Studios that last year won Game of the Year from the Game Awards 2021, will be adapted into a film and a TV series from the writers and producing team behind “Sonic the Hedgehog” and its upcoming sequel.

Hazelight is teaming with dj2 Entertainment on the screen adaptations, and the production company has tapped Pat Casey and Josh Miller, who wrote the original “Sonic” and its sequel, to write the adaptation for both the film and series versions.

No studio or network is attached to the “It Takes Two” adaptation at this stage.

“It Takes Two” has sold three million copies as of October after being released in March last year. The game is a Pixar-esque adventure about a married couple on the verge of divorce who get magically transformed into rag dolls and must now overcome their fractured relationship and work together to get back to normal. Along the way, they’re guided by a talking book and love guru named Dr. Hakim, who helps with their relationship.

The game has been heralded because it does not include a single player mode and must be played as a co-operative game, with each player taking control of either the husband or wife and with each character having their own abilities, strengths and weaknesses that players must use together in order to navigate each level and boss fight.

Dmitri Johnson, Dan Jevons, Tim Stevenson, Howard Bliss and Stephan Bugaj are producing and executive producing the “It Takes Two” projects.

“Creating the world and story in ‘It Takes Two’ was so much fun for me and the team. Since it has a strong narrative with many crazy characters and just as crazy co-op action moments, the potential is huge for a great adaption to film or television,” Hazelight founder and creative director Josef Fares said in a statement.

“The reception of ‘It Takes Two’ has been absolutely stellar from press and players alike. We’re very excited for the opportunity to expand this beloved IP beyond gaming, for both old and new fans to appreciate,” Hazelight studio manager Oskar Wolontis added.

“dj2 is honored to partner with Josef, Oskar, and the incredible team at Hazelight Studios on the linear media adaptation of ‘It Takes Two.’ Just like the rest of the gaming world, we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose,Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can’t wait to bring these characters -and this world- to life on the big and small screen,” dj2 CEO & founder Dmitri M. Johnson said in a statement.

Casey and Miller in addition to the “Sonic” movies also wrote “Violent Night” for Universal, which started production last week, and have adapted the action trucking movie “Long Haul” for 87North and Village Roadshow.

In addition to “Sonic” dj2 is also at work on adaptations of other acclaimed video games such as “Disco Elysium” and a film based on “Sleeping Dogs.”

Casey and Miller are both represented by APA, Gotham and Vanderkloot Law. APA also represents the rights to the “It Takes Two” IP.

Variety first reported the news.