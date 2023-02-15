ITV America and ITV Studios America Hires Menaka Evans as CFO

Menaka Evans has been hired as the CFO of ITV America and ITV Studios America, ITV Studios America president and managing director Philippe Maigret and ITV America CEO David George announced on Wednesday.

Evans will oversee all financial planning, accounting and business operations for ITV America and its labels: ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, High Noon Entertainment, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, and Good Caper Content; as well as ITV Studios America and its label: Bedrock Entertainment, Circle of Confusion Television Studio, Tomorrow Studios and Work Friends.

“Menaka brings deep experience in entertainment industry finance, as well as acute understanding of the complexities involved in producing unscripted and scripted programs in today’s content landscape. She’s also incredibly well-versed in the cross-collaboration between U.S and UK entities, making her a unique and valuable new member of our senior teams,” Maigret and George said in a joint statement.

“Menaka shares our commitment to creating the most compelling programs within budgets that make strategic sense for our partners and in an evolving industry ecosystem. We look forward to working closely with Menaka and tapping her wealth of knowledge and financial leadership to continue our growth trajectory.”

“Philippe and David are incredible leaders that share an unparalleled passion for great storytelling with a global reach. I’m looking forward to working alongside their teams at ITV Studios America and ITV America, as well as with their respective label partners, and on their many impressive scripted and unscripted series with some of the most acclaimed producers, directors, and talent,” Evans said.

Most recently, Evans was head of finance and business planning at ABC Signature. She was previously SVP of finance at All3Media, where she opened their U.S.-based office and partnered with her UK counterparts in finance, business affairs and production to facilitate the production of series in the U.S.

Similarly, she was SVP of finance at Shine America (which became EndemolShine North America, acquired by Banijay in 2019) and oversaw financial support for domestic production and international distribution across its slate of scripted and unscripted content. Earlier in her career, she spent 10 years at The Walt Disney Company in International Home Entertainment, Corporate Controllership and ABC Studios (fka Touchstone Television). She began her career at PwC in Toronto.