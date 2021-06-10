Jaboukie Young-White Teams With Issa Rae for ‘The Gang’s All Queer’ Series at HBO

HBO is developing a new half-hour series from “The Daily Show’s” Jaboukie Young-White and Issa Rae, the premium cable channel said Thursday.

Inspired by the book “The Gang’s All Queer: the Lives of Gay Gang Members” by criminologist Vanessa R. Panfil, the untitled project will be written and executive produced by Young-White.

The project centers on a closeted twenty-something in Chicago who, while grieving a gang-related death, ditches college to find reckless closure.

Rae, who signed a five-year overall deal with WarnerMedia earlier this year, will executive produce alongside Montrel McKay of her Hoorae production company. Hoorae’s Sara Rastogi will co-executive produce.

Also executive producing the project are Jonathan Berry, Olivia Gerke and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment.

Young-White has been a correspondent on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” since 2018. His other writing credits include Netflix’s “American Vandal” and “Big Mouth.” As an actor, he has appeared in projects including “Rough Night,” “Set It Up” and Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.”