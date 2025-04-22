Jack Black Reveals the Hardest Part of His Viral Britney Spears Cover: ‘I Did It Probably Like 100 Times’

If you’re going to tackle a Britney Spears song, you better come prepared and you better do it right. That’s exactly what Jack Black and Tenacious D did when they took on “…Baby One More Time” — but according to Black, there was one element of the song that took him about 100 tries to get right.

Black and his band went viral for covering the song for the “Kung Fu Panda 4” soundtrack last year, even highjacking the premiere’s red carpet to film a surprise music video for the cover. In case you somehow missed it, let’s get you up to speed.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang With Amy Poehler,” the actor reflected on how the cover came about and noted that he remains very proud of it. But Black also recalled getting fixated on one piece of the song in particular.

“I got so into this one part that’s really hard, vocally,” he shared. “And I did it probably like 100 times, and I would come back on different days like ‘(hisses) It’s still not there.’”

The moment in question is the riff that Spears does on the word “sign,” during the lyric “Give me a sign.” Even trying to imitate it to Poehler on the podcast, the “A Minecraft Movie” star had to make two attempts at it to get it right.

“I didn’t really have it, and we kept on working it,” he said. “And then I got it one day, and that’s all you need. You just need to capture the lightning in the bottle one time. I was like, ‘Put it in!’”

“I’m very proud of that Britney Spears cover,” Black added.

You can watch his full appearance on “Good Hang” here.