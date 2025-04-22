Jack Black Reveals the Hardest Part of His Viral Britney Spears Cover: ‘I Did It Probably Like 100 Times’

The actor covered “…Baby One More Time” with his band Tenacious D for “Kung Fu Panda 4”

jack-black-kung-fu-panda-4-cinemacon
Getty Images

If you’re going to tackle a Britney Spears song, you better come prepared and you better do it right. That’s exactly what Jack Black and Tenacious D did when they took on “…Baby One More Time” — but according to Black, there was one element of the song that took him about 100 tries to get right.

Black and his band went viral for covering the song for the “Kung Fu Panda 4” soundtrack last year, even highjacking the premiere’s red carpet to film a surprise music video for the cover. In case you somehow missed it, let’s get you up to speed.

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang With Amy Poehler,” the actor reflected on how the cover came about and noted that he remains very proud of it. But Black also recalled getting fixated on one piece of the song in particular.

“I got so into this one part that’s really hard, vocally,” he shared. “And I did it probably like 100 times, and I would come back on different days like ‘(hisses) It’s still not there.’”

The moment in question is the riff that Spears does on the word “sign,” during the lyric “Give me a sign.” Even trying to imitate it to Poehler on the podcast, the “A Minecraft Movie” star had to make two attempts at it to get it right.

“I didn’t really have it, and we kept on working it,” he said. “And then I got it one day, and that’s all you need. You just need to capture the lightning in the bottle one time. I was like, ‘Put it in!’”

“I’m very proud of that Britney Spears cover,” Black added.

You can watch his full appearance on “Good Hang” here.

Kathryn Hahn and Amy Poehler on "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" (YouTube)
Read Next
Kathryn Hahn Admits She 'Didn't Anticipate' Amy Poehler Wanting to Stay Friends After 'Parks & Rec' | Video

Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

Comments