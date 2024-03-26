‘Jack Hanna’s Passport’ With Host Alfonso Ribiero Will Dive Into Wildlife Expert’s Adventures

Hearst Media Production Group has tapped Alfonso Ribiero to host a new weekly series about wildlife expert “Jungle Jack” Hanna.

“Jack Hanna’s Passport,” which will debut weekend mornings starting April 6 on ABC owned and affiliated stations across the country as part of the “Weekend Adventure” educational/informational programming block, will “take a fresh look at the most compelling stories from Hanna’s legendary career and his greatest past adventures across the globe.”

Ribeiro is an Emmy-nominated actor and entertainer best known for his starring roles on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Silver Spoons and In The House. His hosting experience includes ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos, the longest-running series on the ABC network.

The project follows Hearst’s acquisition of the Jack Hanna library in December, which includes nearly 400 episodes of the series “Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown” and “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild.”

It joins HMPG’s wildlife programming lineup including “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” hosted by Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant; “Earth Odyssey,” hosted by Dylan Dreyer; “Wild Child,” hosted by Sheinelle Jones; “Oh Baby!,” hosted by Janai Norman; and “Wildlife Nation,” hosted by Jeff Corwin.

Prior to the acquisition, HMPG launched The Jack Hanna Channel, a FAST channel showcasing hundreds of episodes of Hanna’s adventures in the wild. It also previously held ownership of “Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures.”

“Jack Hanna’s Passport will celebrate the decades of adventures brought to audiences by the legendary wildlife ambassador Jack Hanna,” Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager of education/information, said in a statement.