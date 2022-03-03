Jack Harlow to Star in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake at 20th Century

Grammy nominated musician Jack Harlow is set to make his acting debut in the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” for 20th Century Studios.

Music video director Calmatic is set to direct the project, from a script from “Blackish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

Released in 1992, “White Men Can’t Jump” stars Woody Harrelson as Billy Hoyle, a former college basketball star who wins bets against streetballers who think they can beat him because he’s white. His hustling strategy changes when he runs into Sidney (Wesley Snipes), another baller who tricks Billy out of a huge chunk of cash. After some prodding from their significant others, Sidney and Billy form a partnership that slowly grows into a friendship as they enter 2-on-2 tournaments for big bucks.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Harlow bagged the role after his very first screen test. Harlow will play the Billy Hoyle role previously played by Harrelson. Harlow also has game as the musician demonstrated his basketball skills at the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. Casting is currently underway for the Sidney role.

Barris will produce the remake via his Khalabo Ink Society banner along with Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin, former Carolina Panthers All-Pro lineman Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein, all of whom are producing through their company, Mortal Media.

Harlow is repped by Range Media Partners, Wasserman Music and Paradigm.