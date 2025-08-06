Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Pays Emotional Tribute to Late Rocker’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Love You Dad’

Jack Osbourne opened up about his late father and rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in an emotional Instagram tribute Wednesday, revealing that he is struggling with the loss while celebrating how much of a blessing it was to have the iconic musician as his dad.

“I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much,” Jack said. “I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.”

His caption was coupled with a montage of clips and photos of Jack and Ozzy over the years. Ozzy’s track “So Tired” played over the video.

He continued: “He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad.’ My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.”

He ended his thoughts by sharing a quote from journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson that reads: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body …

but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!’”

“I love you dad,” Jack wrote, ending the post.

Ozzy died earlier this month at age 76. As TheWrap previously reported, he died of a heart attack. The rock musician struggled for many years with multiple health issues, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis which he shared for the first time publicly in 2020.

Ozzy was an iconic musician who served as the lead singer and frontman for the band Black Sabbath. After he exited the band, he launched a successful career as a solo musician. Known as the Prince of Darkness, the heavy metal singer went on to find a sort of second life in the public eye through his MTV series “The Osbournes,” which helped transform reality television.