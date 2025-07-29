Jack Reynor to Star Opposite Rachel Brosnahan in ‘Presumed Innocent’ Season 2

Jack Reynor is set to star opposite Rachel Brosnahan in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent.”

The second installment of the legal anthology series, which comes from David E. Kelley Productions and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television, is inspired by Jo Murray’s debut legal thriller novel “Dissection of a Murder,” which will release in 2026.

Details about the project’s plot are being kept under wraps, though the book’s synopsis states: “When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.”

Reynor’s notable credits include 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” 2016’s “Sing Street,” 2019’s “Midsommar,” Netflix’s “The Perfect Couple” and Prime Video’s “The Peripheral.” His upcoming projects include the next season of Amazon’s “Citadel,” John Carney’s “Power Ballad” and Lee Cronin’s “The Mummy.”

He is repped by WME, Range Media Partners, Sloane Offer and 2PM Sharp.

In a June interview with TheWrap, Kelley promised the upcoming installment revolves around “a juicy plot,” a fresh case and a new cast of “really delicious characters.”

“The themes that were there in the first season of fidelity, betrayal, murder, love and passion, that stuff is pretty timeless,” he said, hinting that they will be “front and center” in the follow-up.

“We do recognize that one of the byproducts of the success of the first season is the burden [of living up to it],” Kelley added. “It’s either go big and go strong or go home. But we’re satisfied at this point. We’ve got something good that’ll live up to the bar set by Season 1.”

In addition to Kelley, Brosnahan and Abrams, EPs on the season also include Jake Gyllenhaal, who starred in the first season, Rachel Rusch Rich, Erica Lipez, Matthew Tinker and Dustin Thomason. Kelley and Lipez also serve as showrunners, while “Presumed Innocent” author Scott Turow co-executive produces. Gyllenhaal executive produces under his Nine Stories banner.

Season 1 of “Presumed Innocent,” which is nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards including lead actor and supporting actress, is available to stream now on Apple TV+.