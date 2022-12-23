If you’ve just finished your binge-watch of “Jack Ryan” Season 3, rest assured knowing that “Jack Ryan” Season 4 won’t be far behind. While the delay between previous seasons was significant, star and producer John Krasinski says the final two seasons of the Prime Video series were shot back-to-back so as not to keep fans waiting.

“We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back,” Krasinski told TheWrap during a recent interview. “So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

Indeed, while Season 2 arrived just a year after the Tom Clancy series premiered on Amazon Prime Video, fans had to wait three years for the third season due to the pandemic. Amazon renewed the series for a fourth and final season early, so Krasinski and Co. took advantage of the situation and buckled in for the long haul.

“What an incredible challenge that was for all of us to be [filming for] what was over a year and a half. We had a small break in the middle,” he said. “But we were essentially away from our families for over a year and a half. And not just New York to LA, we’re in Budapest and Slovakia, and Prague and wherever else. Canary Islands. It’s a blessing to do it, but it’s tough nonetheless.”

As for what fans can expect in “Jack Ryan” Season 4, which will be Krasinski’s final go-around with the franchise, he said it serves as a celebration of sorts for the ensemble nature of the show.

“It being the last season of the show, I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other. So it really was – probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together. That one I’m really looking forward to.”

Krasinski added in a nod to his co-stars who were conducting the interview with him, Wendell Pierce who plays James Greer and Michael Kelly who plays Mike November.

“Clearly it’s bittersweet to have it be the last season, but to get to do it with these guys was fantastic.”

“Jack Ryan” Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.