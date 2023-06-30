The tale of “Jack Ryan” has come to an end. For now, at least.

With the launch of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Season 4, John Krasinski’s time as an espionage hero is over, but he goes out with a bang in the six-episode final season (yes, it’s sadly only six episodes). Krasinski and Co. shot the final season back-to-back with Season 3 of the globe-trotting series, knocking out the international shoot in one big go.

For his final adventure, Jack Ryan roots out corruption within the CIA, but as he starts digging he finds an even darker secret. His final mission puts him in contact with Michael Peña’s Ding Chavez and reunites him with familiar faces like Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce) and Mike November (Michael Kelly) – and one shocking return as well.

But in contrast to previous seasons that dropped all their episodes at once, “Jack Ryan” Season 4 is getting a weekly rollout – with a twist. Everything you need to know below.

When did “Jack Ryan” Season 4 premiere?

The fourth season of “Jack Ryan” debuted on Friday, June 30 with the first two episodes.

What time is “Jack Ryan” streaming on Prime Video?

New episodes of “Jack Ryan” are technically released at midnight on Fridays, but that’s GMT and usually means episodes are available to stream as early as Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

In a change of course from past seasons, “Jack Ryan” Season 4 will be released weekly with two new episodes each week. The series will unfold as follows:

Episode 1: Friday, June 30 (“Triage”)

Episode 2: Friday, June 30 (“Convergence”)

Episode 3: Friday, July 7 (“Sacrifices”)

Episode 4: Friday, July 7 (“Bethesda”)

Episode 5: Friday, July 14 (“Wukong”)

Episode 6: Friday, July 14 (“Proof of Concept”) – Series Finale

Who is in the “Jack Ryan” Season 4 cast?

The cast for the final season includes:

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Wendell Pierce as James Greer

Michael Kelly as Mike November

Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright

Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller

Michael Peña as Ding Chavez

Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah

Will there be more “Jack Ryan?”

Possibly. While this is billed as the final season of the show and Krasinski has not stated his intention to return as the character, there have been murmurings that a spinoff of Michael Peña’s character Ding Chavez is possible, and Michael Kelly told TheWrap he’d love to keep playing Mike November.

Watch the Season 4 trailer