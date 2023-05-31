In the final season of Prime Video’s “Jack Ryan,” Ryan (John Krasinski) will be “facing an enemy both foreign and domestic,” according to the official logline. And you can see a hint of that in the trailer for Season 4 at the top of the page.

Following the assassination of a foreign official, Jack attempts to uncover a plot that “goes way higher than the CIA,” bringing together old and new faces to tackle his most dangerous mission yet. The clip is filled with all the action, explosions, interrogation scenes, car chases, and helicopter rides that fans of the show expect. Presumably it’ll also have the usual amount of heavy anxiety and tension too. Stay frosty Jack!

What does it all mean? According to Prime Video, “as the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly and Betty Gabriel will all be returning for the series’ fourth-and-final season, which was shot back-to-back with season 3. New to the party is Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez, whom Jack describes in the trailer as possibly “the deadliest operator the CIA has ever employed.” A spinoff series starring Peña might already be in development at Prime Video, Deadline reported last year.

The first two episodes of the final season will be released on Prime Video June 30, with two episodes releasing per week, leading up to the series finale on July 14.

Jack Ryan’s season 3 finale aired just six months ago, but John Krasinski told TheWrap in December that the series’ creators elected to shoot the final two seasons back-to-back following a long break between seasons 2 and 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“That was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

In the same interview, Krasinski said the final season will be a salute to the show’s ensemble cast.

I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other. So it really was – probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together. That one I’m really looking forward to.”